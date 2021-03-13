$6.76 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $6.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.08 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $3.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

PSTL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.