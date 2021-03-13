$6.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post sales of $6.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $15.80 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $53.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $844.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.00 million to $891.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 366,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

