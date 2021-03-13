6,616 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $514.24. 6,099,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

