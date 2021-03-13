698 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.92. 231,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $412.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

