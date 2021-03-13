$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.41 billion and the lowest is $5.88 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $30.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $36.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

COP traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,629. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,990,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $78,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

