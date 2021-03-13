7,120 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $32.24 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.