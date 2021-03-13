7,544 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIC. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

