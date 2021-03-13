$78.01 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $78.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Inogen posted sales of $88.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $330.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $333.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $363.82 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 186,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,321. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

