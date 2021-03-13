785 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $229.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.30. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

