$804.47 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce $804.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.00 million to $823.60 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

