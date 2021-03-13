8,366 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.91. 18,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,984. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

