84,117 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

