9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

