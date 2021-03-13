9,660 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.11 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

