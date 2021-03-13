Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

