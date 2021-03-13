Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the February 11th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AOD opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

