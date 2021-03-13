Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.21 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,360. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

