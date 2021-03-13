Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.23. 12,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,363. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.96. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

