Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $6.79 on Friday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

