AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

AT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$18.16 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$970.14 million and a P/E ratio of 245.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,800. Insiders have sold a total of 57,300 shares of company stock worth $967,224 in the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

