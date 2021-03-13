Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.34. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 10,952 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.79.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

