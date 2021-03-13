adidas’ (ADDYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

