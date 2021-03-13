ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s share price rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 5,461,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,724,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Get ADT alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ADT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.