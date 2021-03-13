Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

