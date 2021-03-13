Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Advantest stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. Advantest has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

