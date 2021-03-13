AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 84.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the February 11th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

