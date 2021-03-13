Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 369 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 559.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

