Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,261,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $782,000.

Shares of BATS:ACES opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

