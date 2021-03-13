Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $1,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,868.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

