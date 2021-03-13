Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,718 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 198.1% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 549,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SONO opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

