Advisory Services Network LLC Has $90,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

VIRT stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.