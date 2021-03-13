Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $401.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

