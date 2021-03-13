Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

