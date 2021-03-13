Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 36.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

