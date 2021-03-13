Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 6,072 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $14,338,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMYD. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE DMYD opened at $17.61 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

