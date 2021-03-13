Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $42.74 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

