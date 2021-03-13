Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 547 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

