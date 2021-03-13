Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 603 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

SPG stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

