Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

ANNSF stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

