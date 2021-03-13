AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AER. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE:AER opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -234.35 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $61.52.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

