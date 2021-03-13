Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $51.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

