Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $19.08 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,725,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agenus by 117.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

