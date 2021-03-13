Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Purchases 3,100 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,305,954.55.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,875.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille bought 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$73.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$81.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.36. The firm has a market cap of C$17.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

