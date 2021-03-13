Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $20.93 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

