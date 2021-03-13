Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after acquiring an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after buying an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,501. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.