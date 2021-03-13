Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alarm.com by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.31. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

