Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $756.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.40 million to $771.19 million. Albemarle posted sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 984,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,815. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.