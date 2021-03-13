Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.04.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,984. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.36. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

