Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $157.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

