Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2,662.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,293 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 366,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.